Health campaigners demand £20 billion for the NHS at protest day

Health campaigners have called for more funding for the NHS and better pay for health workers at a protest in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Booth

Campaigners waved placards and banners in Cromer on Saturday to demand emergency funding for the NHS.

The small group took part in a national day of action called by SOS NHS - a coalition of different groups and trade unions.

Martin Booth, the North Norfolk Trades Union Council secretary, said they were calling for the NHS to get an emergency funding package of £20 billion to tackle the Covid backlog and save lives, a fair pay settlement for NHS staff and a guarantee the NHS would be fully funded and publicly owned for future generations.

Mr Booth said: "There was a very good response from passers-by, with many telling of their frustrations trying to access hard-pressed services, particularly in areas like dentistry and mental health, and expressing concern for the future of the NHS."

He said participants were planning a meeting to discuss north Norfolk's particular health issues in the near future.



