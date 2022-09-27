News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Neighbouring chief parachuted in to support struggling NHS trust

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:34 PM September 27, 2022
ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The chief executive of a neighbouring NHS trust has been drafted in to offer support to the region's struggling mental health services.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has been appointed to an advisory role to support the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

As part of this, he will support NHS bosses in addressing a number of issues - including helping move patients from acute mental health beds into the community.

In a joint statement, NHS Norfolk and Waveney chairman Patricia Hewitt and NSFT chairman Zoe Billingham said: "Despite the huge efforts of dedicated frontline mental health staff and the real improvements that have been made in some services, we have a long way to go before our mental health services reach the standards that all our residents are entitled to expect.

"We need to transform the way mental health and wellbeing support is provided, prioritising prevention, early intervention, support in the community in a crisis and rapid access to specialist services.

"Nick is passionate about improving outcomes for patients and combines this passion with a deep understanding of how to improve services."

Norfolk
Suffolk

