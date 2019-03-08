Next steps for group for those bereaved by suicide

Kathryn Sault, Daniel Sault, and Joy Cresswell (L-R). Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

A suicide bereavement group set up by those who have lost loved ones to the tragedy has become a community group.

Empathy was started in October 2017 by Kathryn Sault and Joy Cresswell.

Mrs Sault lost her sister Alison Henley to suicide in August 2016, whole Mrs Cresswell’s son Ian took his own life in 2007.

Both experienced a lack of understanding over what they were going through after the deaths, and were pushed together by this.

Both said doctors had offered them antidepressants as a first option, and at no stage was there real support for those bereaved through suicide.

The group has now become an official community group to support people affected by suicide within North Norfolk and Broadland.

They run weekly support groups, with no referral process. For more information, contact empathynorfolk@gmail.com or 07876 496711.