Vaccine study gives renewed hope of further Covid easing in June

Published: 7:54 AM May 23, 2021

People queue to be vaccinated at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new study has found two doses of the main coronavirus vaccines are effective against the Indian variant of Covid-19.

The study by Public Health England (PHE) has found the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 88pc effective against the Indian variant after two doses.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as they are against the Kent variant after the second dose.

But they were only 33pc effective three weeks after the first dose.

Prof Jeremy Turner, pictured front and centre, with the NNUH Novavax vaccine trial team at the Clinical Research Facility at Norwich Research Park - Credit: NNUH





The news gives renewed hope of moving to the final step of lockdown easing on June 21 when it is hoped all legal limits on social contact can be removed, along with restrictions on large outdoor gatherings and events.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the outcome of the study as "groundbreaking", while PHE said it expects to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospital admission and death.

News of the study comes as people in Norfolk have enjoyed their first weekend after restrictions were lifted further on May 17.

Ahead of the weekend Norfolk Police urged the public to remain cautious after pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen indoors.

Indoor venues such as cinemas, children’s play areas and holiday accommodation also reopened after being closed for more than five months, although restrictions such as mask wearing, social distancing and the rule of six still apply.

Temporary assistant chief constable, Julie Wvendth said: "We expect people to take full advantage of this next step in easing restrictions and would simply ask people to enjoy themselves but to do so safely and sensibly, following the instructions of staff at any premises."

Over the weekend with restrictions having been further eased people descended on Chapelfield Gardens and an enclosed site outside the Forum for the Garden Party Weekend, part of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Families turned out at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich to visit the Norfolk and Norwich Festival's Garden Party Weekend on Saturday, May 22. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The study, which took place between April 5 and May 16, found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88pc effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93pc effectiveness against the Kent strain.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab was 60pc effective, compared with 66pc against the Kent variant over the same period.

Both vaccines were 33pc effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose, compared with about 50pc against the Kent strain.

Some 12,675 genome-sequenced cases were included in the analysis, but only 1,054 were of the Indian variant.

The study included data for all age groups from April 5 to cover the period since the strain emerged.

New data from PHE shows there have been at least 2,889 cases of the Indian variant recorded in England from February 1 this year to May 18.

Of those, 104 cases resulted in a visit to a hospital emergency department, 31 required an overnight hospital admission and six resulted in a death.

The most common strain in England, according to the data, is the Kent variant, with 132,082 cases recorded over the same period.

Some 1,569 people have died with the variant, while 2,011 cases resulted in an overnight hospital admission and 5,238 required a visit to a hospital emergency department.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant medical epidemiologist at PHE and the study's lead author, said there was more confidence in the data from the first vaccine dose compared with that from the second.

He told journalists on Saturday: "There are bigger numbers that have been vaccinated with one dose. So I think we classify that as moderate certainty around the first dose, but low levels of confidence around the second dose."

However, Professor Susan Hopkins, PHE's Covid-19 strategic response director, said the data trend was "quite clear" and was heading in the "right direction".

PHE said the difference in the effectiveness between the vaccines may be due to the AstraZeneca second dose being rolled out later than the Pfizer vaccine.

Data also shows it takes longer for the AstraZeneca jab to reach maximum effectiveness.

There are insufficient cases and follow-up periods to estimate vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes from the Indian variant but this will be evaluated over the coming weeks, PHE added.

Asked about how the data could affect the easing of restrictions from June 21, Prof Hopkins said it was "too early to say".

She said: "One week post the last restriction lifting, we will be monitoring it very carefully."

Mr Hancock said: "This new evidence is groundbreaking and proves just how valuable our Covid-19 vaccination programme is in protecting the people we love.

"We can now be confident that over 20 million people - more than one in three - have significant protection against this new variant, and that number is growing by the hundreds of thousands every single day as more and more people get that vital second dose."

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at PHE, added: "This study provides reassurance that two doses of either vaccine offer high levels of protection against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 variant.

"We expect the vaccines to be even more effective at preventing hospitalisation and death, so it is vital to get both doses to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants."

Responding to the findings, Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol said: "Overall the results are encouraging in that the vaccines are continuing to provide useful protection.

"However, protection after the first dose appears to be reduced to a potentially important degree."

Separate analysis by PHE indicates that the vaccination programme has so far prevented 13,000 deaths and about 39,100 hospital admissions in older people in England, up to May 9.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said it was looking at ways to publish data on cases transmitted in different settings in a "robust and clear way".

It comes after the Observer reported that data on the spread of the Indian variant in schools had been due to be published this week, but was not included in a PHE report on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "Twice a week Public Health England publish a breakdown of the number of cases of each variant in the UK.

"Given public interest in variants of concern, we are looking at ways to publish cases transmitted in different settings in a robust and clear way. PHE will publish this data in due course."

Latest figures show that more than 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been given in England.

A total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccinations took place between December 8 and May 21, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses.



