What are the new three-tier Covid restrictions?

PUBLISHED: 19:05 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 12 October 2020

People wear a mask as they leave a shop. Picture: PA Images

A new three-tier strategy of local lockdown measures for England has been announced by Boris Johnson in efforts to curb rising Covid-19 rates.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Monday that this will “simplify and standardise” local lockdown rules.

MORE: No 'green light' for Norfolk, as PM outlines three-tier Covid-19 restrictions

Mr Johnson told MPs that the coming weeks and months would “test the mettle” of the country as it faced a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

A postcode checker will be launched on the Government’s website to advise people what guidance applies to their area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement in the House of Commons. Picture: PA WirePrime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

What is the new system?

Different areas of England will be split up into medium, high and very high alert levels.

These three tiers represent an advancing scale of local lockdown restrictions.

Will areas classed as medium see any changes?

These areas will be subject to the same national measures which currently apply across the country. These include the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

What about those in the high alert level?

Household mixing is banned indoors, although support bubbles will still be permitted, while the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors. Most areas which are already subject to local restrictions will move to this level, according to the Prime Minister.

Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of High Peak will also move into the high alert level, he added.

And the very high alert level?

Social mixing will be banned both indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars will be told to close unless they can operate as a restaurant.

Local leaders will help to determine whether other venues should be closed, such as gyms or casinos, in very high alert level areas. People will also be advised against travel in and out of the areas.

What will pubs in these areas be able to serve?

In areas where premises could only remain open as restaurants, officials said the expectation was that drinks could only be served with a substantial meal - a bag of crisps would not suffice.

Will schools or shops be shut at any level?

No. Schools, non-essential retail and universities will remain open in all levels, according to Downing Street.

Which areas have been placed under very high alert?

The Liverpool City Region faces the toughest local lockdown restrictions and will move into the very high alert level from Wednesday, the Prime Minister told the Commons.

Indoor gyms and fitness studios will close, as well as sports facilities, leisure centres, betting shops, adult gaming centres and casinos, while wedding receptions will not be permitted, according to Downing Street.

Greater Manchester has avoided being placed under the harshest lockdown measures, according to local MPs and the region’s mayor.

Which other areas are in the high alert level?

Parts of Lancashire have been placed in the second tier of coronavirus restrictions, including Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley.

In West Yorkshire, Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield are now at high alert level, while in South Yorkshire, Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield will also be subject to restrictions.

Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland, Durham and Northumberland are among the affected areas in the North East, alongside parts of Tees Valley including Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Wolverhampton and Walsall have all been placed in the second tier, as has Leicester and Oadby and Wigston.

Warrington has also been placed in the high alert level.

So, what happens now?

MPs will debate and vote on the measures on Tuesday and the new tiered system will come into effect on Wednesday.

Measures are to be kept under review, with a four-week sunset clause for areas facing the toughest restrictions.

Topic Tags:

