Search

Advanced search

New hospital unit means routine operations can continue over winter

PUBLISHED: 08:31 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 11 November 2020

A room at the Sandringham Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

A room at the Sandringham Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Two new operating theatres in a former private medical centre will help a hospital step up routine operations during the second wave of the coronavirus.

One of the two additional operating theatres at the hospital Picture: Sonya DuncanOne of the two additional operating theatres at the hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn bought the BMI Sandringham unit which stands on part of its grounds for an undisclosed sum last month.

It will provide the QEH with a dedicated elective surgical facility and means it can restart its elective surgical programme.

In the light of the impact of coronavirus on the NHS, the government say trusts must deliver 70pc of their pre-Covid level of routine operations such as hip or knee replacements or gynaecological procedures.

The QEH’s normal level is around 285 procedures a month, of which 60pc (171) is currently being delivered. But the Sandringham will have capacity to perform 85 operations a month, bringing the hospital up to delivering around 250 a month - far in excess of the government target.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has bought the BMI Sandringham Hospital next door Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has bought the BMI Sandringham Hospital next door Picture: Sonya Duncan

The surgical pre-assessment team completed their move into the Sandringham Unit on October 28.

The new dedicated facility means that all patients will now go to one place for their surgical pre-assessment bringing this important service under one roof.

Twelve beds will open to start with. The number will be expanded to 25.

Kari Caley, who was one of the first patients to use the new facilities, was impressed with the new service.

“The Sandringham Unit was really lovely and the staff were very caring and welcoming - overall I’m happy”.

As well as extra space and capacity, the hospital has also welcomed over 70 new members of staff, following their transfer from BMI to QEH.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer for the QEH, said: “We are so pleased to open the new Sandringham Unit.

“This is fantastic news for our patients, their families and our staff. We are delighted to have a dedicated elective surgical centre which will open all year round for our local population.

“The acquisition of the Sandringham Hospital is a really important strategic development for the trust and one which will hugely benefit our patients and local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Road danger fears over housing plan for former bank

A decision is to be made on plan for the former Barclays Bank branch in Eaton to make way for homes. Pic: Archant.

‘I feel great, I really do’ - City number one hungry for more Holland caps

Daniel Farke has recently described City number one Tim Krul as the best keeper in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

David Hannant: Daniel Farke is recapturing his Midas Touch from title-winning season

Daniel Farke is rediscovering his Midas Touch from the club's title-winning seaso. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd