Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘The donation will contribute to more lives saved’: Joy as new support vehicle is unveiled

PUBLISHED: 16:28 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 12 April 2019

The handover of the new support vehicle for St John Ambulance in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The handover of the new support vehicle for St John Ambulance in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A new support vehicle, costing more than £30,000, has been handed over during a special ceremony.

And the generosity of a group of master masons was recognised as a thanksgiving service at a Lowestoft church was hailed a success.

The official service of thanksgiving, handover and dedication of a new support vehicle for St John Ambulance in Suffolk was held last month.

The vehicle is part of a national fleet of vehicles donated by the Provincial Grand Lodge of the Mark Master Masons through the Mark Benevolent Fund for the province of East Anglia.

After the service, conducted by Rev Michael Asquith and held at St Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft on March 24, the congregation gathered outside for the handover and dedication ceremony for the new £32,000 vehicle for St John Ambulance in Suffolk.

The vehicle will be used to transport up to six volunteers to public events, training sessions and to provide logistical support.

It will also be used to carry the cycles and equipment for the cycle response unit (CRU), which is based in Lowestoft.

The vehicle, which will be initially based at Lowestoft, will be used across Suffolk and beyond.

Nationally St John Ambulance has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with The Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons and the Mark Benevolent Fund and the support vehicle is the latest of 52 replacement vehicles donated to local communities over a two-year period.

The presentation took place in the presence of a number of dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Clare, Countess of Euston and The Mayor of Lowestoft.

Laura Wallace, chairman of the Suffolk County Priory Group, said: “The donation of this vehicle is wonderful news for the county and will significantly help enhance patient care and contribute to more lives saved locally.

“We’re immensely grateful to the Mark Master Masons in the East Anglia Province and to the Mark Benevolent Fund for their generosity and we look forward to seeing the positive use made by local St John Ambulance volunteers of the vehicle in the future as they continue the charity’s life saving mission.”

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists