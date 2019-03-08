‘The donation will contribute to more lives saved’: Joy as new support vehicle is unveiled

The handover of the new support vehicle for St John Ambulance in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A new support vehicle, costing more than £30,000, has been handed over during a special ceremony.

And the generosity of a group of master masons was recognised as a thanksgiving service at a Lowestoft church was hailed a success.

The official service of thanksgiving, handover and dedication of a new support vehicle for St John Ambulance in Suffolk was held last month.

The vehicle is part of a national fleet of vehicles donated by the Provincial Grand Lodge of the Mark Master Masons through the Mark Benevolent Fund for the province of East Anglia.

After the service, conducted by Rev Michael Asquith and held at St Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft on March 24, the congregation gathered outside for the handover and dedication ceremony for the new £32,000 vehicle for St John Ambulance in Suffolk.

The vehicle will be used to transport up to six volunteers to public events, training sessions and to provide logistical support.

It will also be used to carry the cycles and equipment for the cycle response unit (CRU), which is based in Lowestoft.

The vehicle, which will be initially based at Lowestoft, will be used across Suffolk and beyond.

Nationally St John Ambulance has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with The Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons and the Mark Benevolent Fund and the support vehicle is the latest of 52 replacement vehicles donated to local communities over a two-year period.

The presentation took place in the presence of a number of dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Clare, Countess of Euston and The Mayor of Lowestoft.

Laura Wallace, chairman of the Suffolk County Priory Group, said: “The donation of this vehicle is wonderful news for the county and will significantly help enhance patient care and contribute to more lives saved locally.

“We’re immensely grateful to the Mark Master Masons in the East Anglia Province and to the Mark Benevolent Fund for their generosity and we look forward to seeing the positive use made by local St John Ambulance volunteers of the vehicle in the future as they continue the charity’s life saving mission.”