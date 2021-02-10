Strokes caused by Covid-19 centre of new research study

Published: 10:52 AM February 10, 2021

A new study has been funded to look at how Covid-19 is impacting strokes, which could help tens of thousands of people living in Norfolk.

The study, which has been called the largest of its kind by the Stroke Association, will build on the work of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Data Science Centre at Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) with funding from the charity.

In Norfolk there are 14,610 stroke survivors registered with their GP.

Dr Rubina Ahmed, research director, said: “Stroke already strikes every five minutes and we’re extremely concerned that Covid-19 may lead to more strokes, destroying more lives.

"Severe illness due to Covid-19 is a challenge enough– but it’s worrying that a deadly stroke might also be on the way. This new research can help guide the development of new treatments that can prevent life-threatening strokes."

As part of the research, health data of sroke in patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 will be compared with those patients without the virus, to confirm if Covid-19 increases risk of stroke and by how much.

The research will look at other factors such as age, sex, ethnicity and geography.



