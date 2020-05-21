Video

‘It made a big difference’ - how twins charity helped new mum Tanya through lockdown struggles

Tanya Tayler, from Norwich, with her twins Bonnie and Stanley Tayler. Picture: Twins Trust Twins Trust

A new mother who had twins a week before England went into lockdown has praised the support from a parenting charity while she and her husband were isolated from family.

Bonnie and Stanley Tayler, who were born in Norwich a week before the coronavirus lockdown in England. Picture: Twins Trust Bonnie and Stanley Tayler, who were born in Norwich a week before the coronavirus lockdown in England. Picture: Twins Trust

Tanya Tayler, 33, from Larwood Way in Horsford, who had Bonnie and Stanley in March, and her husband Alan, could not welcome their babies’ grandparents or close family into their home.

And it was after Mr Tayler, 33, returned to work as an accounts technician, she became overwhelmed in terms of developing feeding and sleeping routines with her son and daughter which was when she turned to UK-based charity Twins Trust.

Mrs Tayler was supported by a qualified childcare support practitioner, whom she described as brilliant.

“She talked me through a proper routine to introduce to the twins,” said Mrs Tayler. “I now feel that I am actually getting some sleep, which is amazing, and I feel so much better. They both adapted really well and it’s just so nice to speak to someone who understands.

“It is a great service and I never felt rushed or made to feel that I was doing anything wrong. It was reassuring and I felt I could ask anything.”

She gave birth to her twins at 37 weeks via caesarean section at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the couple realised the full impact of the lockdown restrictions after returning home.

“It was upsetting, but like everyone else we understood why and stuck to the rules. Our parents have only ever seen the babies behind glass – they were desperate to give them a cuddle,” Mrs Tayler added.

The new mum had two visits from the midwife, dressed in full personal protective equipment, at home and was reassured things were going well.

But a few days later she was concerned that Stanley was not putting on weight.

She said: “He didn’t seem to be getting on as well as his sister. I think the midwife could hear the anxiety in my voice. She came, and her visit made a big difference to me.”

Helen Regan, from Twins Trust, said: “If we can support parents and get them over whatever hurdles they may have, we hope this will help combat any feelings of depression and talking to someone in this way will help them cope.”

The charity supports parents of twins, triplets or multiple children. Visit www.twinstrust.org

