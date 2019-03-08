New morning club for Norwich GP patients

The Norwich Chit Chat group. Photo: James Foster James Foster

Volunteers from a Norwich patient group are offering a new coffee morning service to residents in the city centre.

Chit Chat is a new morning club on the first Wednesday of every month and is a friendly place where you can talk, relax in company and find out more about services in the community.

The volunteers are a friendly mix of patients from Newmarket Road Surgery and St Stephens Gate Medical Practice and students from the UEA.

Noreen Neal, chair of the patient participation group, said: “We all know that nowadays it can be daunting to meet new people and we hope that people will come, try it out and hopefully leave having made friends they want to meet outside of our session.

It takes place on the first Wednesday of the month at the Old Hospital Chapel on Fellowes Plain, NR2 2TJ, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The next one will be on Wednesday, April 3.