Dementia support group achieves new milestone

Volunteers collecting awards in 2017. Picture: Rodney Smith Rodney Smith

A dementia group has reached a new milestone after becoming a registered charity, which means it can now benefit from a variety of tax reliefs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holt and District Dementia Support is holding a celebration and re-launch event on Friday, February 1, which will be attended by North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb.

It will be held in the meeting room at St Andrew’s Church in Holt, between 12pm and 2pm.

The group was founded in 2014 and provides a weekly dementia-friendly Poppy café and a home visiting service which enables carers to have a much-needed break and other social activities, including vintage cinema sessions.

The group is entirely reliant on volunteers to provide its services so is keen to welcome local people to the event and promote what it does.

A special drop-in Poppy café will be held at the same venue on Tuesday, February 5, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.