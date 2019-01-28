Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dementia support group achieves new milestone

28 January, 2019 - 14:29
Volunteers collecting awards in 2017. Picture: Rodney Smith

Volunteers collecting awards in 2017. Picture: Rodney Smith

Rodney Smith

A dementia group has reached a new milestone after becoming a registered charity, which means it can now benefit from a variety of tax reliefs.

Holt and District Dementia Support is holding a celebration and re-launch event on Friday, February 1, which will be attended by North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb.

It will be held in the meeting room at St Andrew’s Church in Holt, between 12pm and 2pm.

The group was founded in 2014 and provides a weekly dementia-friendly Poppy café and a home visiting service which enables carers to have a much-needed break and other social activities, including vintage cinema sessions.

The group is entirely reliant on volunteers to provide its services so is keen to welcome local people to the event and promote what it does.

A special drop-in Poppy café will be held at the same venue on Tuesday, February 5, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dementia support group achieves new milestone

Volunteers collecting awards in 2017. Picture: Rodney Smith

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists