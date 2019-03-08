Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New community midwifery service in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:47 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 22 March 2019

From left, Jess Warren, Jess Chilvers, Lily Hindle and Ruth Macfarlane at the new midwifery hub in Wisbech Picture: QEH

From left, Jess Warren, Jess Chilvers, Lily Hindle and Ruth Macfarlane at the new midwifery hub in Wisbech Picture: QEH

Archant

New and expectant mothers in the Fens will be receiving their care from a new midwifery community hub.

Midwives from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn are providing clinics and classes in brand new facilities at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital, in Wisbech.

Around 350 women receive their antenatal and post-natal care from the 10-strong team at the North Cambs site.

Team leader Ruth Macfarlane is thrilled with the new hub and is hoping to expand the services on offer.

She said: “The new community hub is a fabulous facility and it is going to make such a difference to the families using our services but also to the staff and the wider community.

“We are really excited to be the first local midwifery community hub, which aims to provide the antenatal and postnatal care within one area to save women from travelling too far.

“The hub is beautifully decorated by the murals, which were donated by Friends of Wisbech Hospital, and the whole area is much brighter and lighter. I think the families are going to love it.”

The new midwifery community hub has five clinic rooms along with a treatment room and staff areas.

It will continue to host all the current clinics which are led by the midwifery or consultant teams along with providing various injections for babies.

The team is also running antenatal classes to help expectant parents prepare for the arrival of their baby along with feeding workshops for new mums.

The Wisbech team also support run post-dates clinics to help women who are overdue with aromatherapy sessions.

Mrs Macfarlane is hoping the team will be able to offer new services from the new hub.

She said: “We would like to take on the new baby checks and also the glucose testing to help support the families who live in the Wisbech area.”

The new Midwifery Community Hub is part of an £8m revamp of facilities at North Cambs Hospital, which has been funded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire Community Services.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists