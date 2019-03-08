New community midwifery service in Wisbech

From left, Jess Warren, Jess Chilvers, Lily Hindle and Ruth Macfarlane at the new midwifery hub in Wisbech Picture: QEH Archant

New and expectant mothers in the Fens will be receiving their care from a new midwifery community hub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Midwives from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn are providing clinics and classes in brand new facilities at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital, in Wisbech.

Around 350 women receive their antenatal and post-natal care from the 10-strong team at the North Cambs site.

Team leader Ruth Macfarlane is thrilled with the new hub and is hoping to expand the services on offer.

She said: “The new community hub is a fabulous facility and it is going to make such a difference to the families using our services but also to the staff and the wider community.

“We are really excited to be the first local midwifery community hub, which aims to provide the antenatal and postnatal care within one area to save women from travelling too far.

“The hub is beautifully decorated by the murals, which were donated by Friends of Wisbech Hospital, and the whole area is much brighter and lighter. I think the families are going to love it.”

The new midwifery community hub has five clinic rooms along with a treatment room and staff areas.

It will continue to host all the current clinics which are led by the midwifery or consultant teams along with providing various injections for babies.

The team is also running antenatal classes to help expectant parents prepare for the arrival of their baby along with feeding workshops for new mums.

The Wisbech team also support run post-dates clinics to help women who are overdue with aromatherapy sessions.

Mrs Macfarlane is hoping the team will be able to offer new services from the new hub.

She said: “We would like to take on the new baby checks and also the glucose testing to help support the families who live in the Wisbech area.”

The new Midwifery Community Hub is part of an £8m revamp of facilities at North Cambs Hospital, which has been funded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire Community Services.