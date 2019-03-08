Leisure group expands with ‘exciting developments’ in the pipeline

Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate, which has reopened under new management. Picture: Chris Arlow Archant

New management have taken over at a popular health and fitness centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate, which has reopened under new management. Picture: Chris Arlow Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate, which has reopened under new management. Picture: Chris Arlow

Sentinel Leisure Trust (SLT Group) has expanded its health and wellbeing offering with the lease of Nirvana Health and Fitness in south Lowestoft.

Reopening on Tuesday, April 9 under new management, the SLT Group has expanded to provide members with the opportunity of using Nirvana – on the south Lowestoft industrial estate – and Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, as well as other leisure facilities across the east coast.

The swimming pool at Nirvana Health and Fitness Lowestoft. Picture: Nirvana Health and Fitness Lowestoft The swimming pool at Nirvana Health and Fitness Lowestoft. Picture: Nirvana Health and Fitness Lowestoft

Chairman of the SLT Group, Andy Wilson-Sutter, said: “This venture for the group strategically enhances our expanding portfolio of leisure and fitness facilities across the east coast that enable us to deliver our key objective; to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.

“The bridge can be a significant barrier for local residents in Lowestoft to access services and amenities.

“Securing the Nirvana Health and Fitness centre will enable our members to access great facilities regardless of living or working north or south of the bridge. We will spend the first months getting to know members thoughts and needs and will unveil some exciting developments for the facility later in the year which will benefit and enhance our members’ experience.”

With a background of more than 45-years involvement in the leisure and tourism industry, owner Chris Broadley opened Nirvana Fitness in Pinbush Road, Lowestoft in 2006 after identifying the demand for health and fitness in south Lowestoft.

With Nirvana Health and Fitness previously operated and managed by Satori Martial Arts and owned by Mr Broadley, after completing the lease with SLT Group, Mr Broadley added: “I would like to personally thank the staff, loyal members and groups who have continued to use Nirvana Fitness over the past 13 years in what has been exciting, challenging and successful.

“I will be staying within the community, continuing to run Satori Martial Arts at Nirvana along with running a new business venture that I will be able to announce shortly.”