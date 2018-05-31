Plans for new £4m ‘purpose-built facility’ to meet ‘huge demand’

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

New jobs could be created as part of a £4m development at a popular care home, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme that would create up to 25 jobs and provide the area with state-of-the art, luxury accommodation at a care home in Lowestoft has been unveiled.

The plans for Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, have been lodged with East Suffolk Council.

Provided the plans are given the green light, it would see Lavender Cottage make way for a new, purpose-built facility.

The scheme, designed by award-winning architects Condyloft House, would create an additional 21 bedrooms, helping to meet a huge local demand.

The bedrooms, all with en-suite wet rooms and integrated technology to assist residents and staff, would be fitted out and decorated to the highest standards.

The development would also include spacious living areas and terraces where residents could relax and look out on to landscaped gardens.

Kingsley Healthcare’s chief investment officer Muj Malik said: “This scheme is part of Kingsley’s Vision 2025 to future proof all our homes and create facilities of the highest standard for our residents.

“The project has a special importance as Lilac Lodge was the first home bought by Daya and Sumi Thayan when they launched Kingsley 21 years ago.

“Lilac is one of our most popular residential homes and often has a waiting list.

“It will be great to be able to meet the local demand.”

He said the development would be carried out in a phased way to prevent any disruption to existing residents.