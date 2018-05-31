Search

Advanced search

Plans for new £4m ‘purpose-built facility’ to meet ‘huge demand’

PUBLISHED: 18:11 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 09 April 2020

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

New jobs could be created as part of a £4m development at a popular care home, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Artists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare GroupArtists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare Group

A scheme that would create up to 25 jobs and provide the area with state-of-the art, luxury accommodation at a care home in Lowestoft has been unveiled.

Artists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare GroupArtists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare Group

The plans for Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, have been lodged with East Suffolk Council.

Artists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare GroupArtists impressions of the Lavender Cottage scheme. Picture: Condyloft House/Kingsley Healthcare Group

Provided the plans are given the green light, it would see Lavender Cottage make way for a new, purpose-built facility.

The scheme, designed by award-winning architects Condyloft House, would create an additional 21 bedrooms, helping to meet a huge local demand.

The bedrooms, all with en-suite wet rooms and integrated technology to assist residents and staff, would be fitted out and decorated to the highest standards.

The development would also include spacious living areas and terraces where residents could relax and look out on to landscaped gardens.

Kingsley Healthcare’s chief investment officer Muj Malik said: “This scheme is part of Kingsley’s Vision 2025 to future proof all our homes and create facilities of the highest standard for our residents.

“The project has a special importance as Lilac Lodge was the first home bought by Daya and Sumi Thayan when they launched Kingsley 21 years ago.

“Lilac is one of our most popular residential homes and often has a waiting list.

“It will be great to be able to meet the local demand.”

He said the development would be carried out in a phased way to prevent any disruption to existing residents.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Plans for new £4m ‘purpose-built facility’ to meet ‘huge demand’

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24