New comparison website could help shrink hospital waiting lists

Tens of thousands of people waiting for hospital treatment in Norfolk could be helped by a new website designed to help them skip the queue by searching further afield for care.

Andrew Burgess, a former NHS chief executive, has launched HealthCompare.co.uk, a cutting-edge new online service that collates data from waiting lists across the country.

The searchable service then allows people waiting for certain procedures to see where in the country the wait is shortest - and request their referrals accordingly.

Mr Burgess said he noticed while working as chief of a health commission that many patients were unaware of a legal right they have to request their treatment elsewhere geographically.

And in a survey carried out by HealthCompare.co.uk backed this claim up with 70pc of its 2,000 participants saying they were unaware of this option.

It also found people the average distance people would be prepared to travel to be seen within three months is 86 miles.

The launch comes at a time when more than 116,000 people in Norfolk are waiting for some form of elective treatment - 52,000 of which have exceeded 18 weeks of waiting.

Mr Burgess said the benefit of the website is that it breaks down waiting lists by care type, meaning people are able to see which areas have the longest lists and which have the shortest.

In Norfolk, for example, the average wait for gynaecology treatment is more than half a year with more than 11,000 people waiting.

However, with just four people waiting for cardiothoracic surgery, the average wait is less than four weeks.

Mr Burgess said: "Waiting lists have been on an upward trajectory for years, even before the pandemic, and when that came along and things ground to a halt the backlog got bigger and bigger.

"If more people were aware of their right to move for treatment it could mean they are waiting less time.

"Not only can this benefit patients themselves by getting them treated quicker but it can also really help alleviate pressures on individual hospitals and the system, in general, is under.

"The website has been live for a few weeks now and we've had nothing but positive feedback so far."