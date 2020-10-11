Norwich has most coronavirus cases in Norfolk, figures show

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich has now overtaken Great Yarmouth as the area with the most number of new coronavirus cases in the county, figures have shown.

The Public Health England data shows the falling rate of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days in Yarmouth, 72.5 cases, has seen it dip below the rising rate in Norwich which is now at 75.4 cases per 100,000.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in both Norwich and Yarmouth are still well below the three current highest places in the country, Nottingham, which has 831.8 cases per 100,000 over the past week, Knowsley (652.2 per 100,000) and Liverpool (605.9 per 100,000) and the national average which is at 145 cases per 100,000.

Never the less the rise in cases in Norwich will still be of concern at a time when the government together with public health officals have been working on plans to impose further restrictions to try and stop the spread of Covid-19 as we head towards winter.

The prime minister is to make a statement to MPs on Monday giving details of new restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus in parts of England.

Pubs and restaurants could be closed in the worst-affected areas of England while there could also be a ban on overnight stays away from home in the locations - which include the North and Midlands.

A three-tier system for local lockdowns is also likely to be announced.

Under the system, different parts of the country would be placed in different categories - although ministers are still discussing the precise details of the toughest level of restrictions.

Data from Public Health England shows that most of the council areas across the East have had increasing coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the week to October 7 compared to the week to September 30.

In Breckland cases have risen to 37.2 in the week to October 7 compared to 16.4 in the week to September 30, while in Broadland there has also be an increase up to 35.2 in the week to October 7 compared to 15.3 in the week to September 30.

In fact Yarmouth is the only part of the county to have fallen with figures also showing an increase of cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, up to 41.6 per 100,000 compared to 23.1; North Norfolk, which is up to 28.6 from 10.5 and South Norfolk which was 31.9 in the week to October 7 compared to 29.8.