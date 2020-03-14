Search

Coronavirus: Number of positive tests in UK rises to 1,140

PUBLISHED: 15:05 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 March 2020

People with even mild coronavirus symptoms are being urged to stay at home. Picture: Getty

The number of positive tests for coronavirus in the UK has risen to above 1,000, new figures have revealed.

There have been 1,140 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday (March 14), up from 798 24 hours earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

The announcement came as it emerged 10 more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK.

A number of the patients, who were over 60, had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

The 10 patients were being cared for by nine trusts including Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: 'All 10 individuals were in the at risk groups'.

