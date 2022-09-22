News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

New £12.5m unit opens at country's 'most dilapidated' hospital

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:32 AM September 22, 2022
endoscopy unit

The team at the new endoscopy unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: QEH

A new £12.5m endoscopy unit has opened at a Norfolk hospital which has been described as the most dilapidated in the country.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn says the new department sets the standard for the quality of care which will be available across the site, if the government gives the go-ahead for its proposed rebuild.

The unit features digital interactive information screens in waiting rooms which allow patients to download details about the facility and their procedure to their mobile phones.

new qeh unit

Inside the new endoscopy unit at the QEH - Credit: QEH

Touch screens in nurse bay areas also provide improved communication and share patient and room information.

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw, who is set leave the QEH this week after three years in charge, said:  “I am thrilled to have opened this new state-of-the-art facility. It provides a much-improved experienced for patients and staff and is a significant development for QEH in modernising our hospital and helping to achieve our ambition of being the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience.”

new qeh unit

Dr Shailesh Karanth and Caroline Shaw at the opening of the new unit - Credit: QEH

Gastroenterology consultant Dr Shailesh Karanth said: “This new unit is fantastic news for our patients and staff.

"It modernises our facilities and will enable all endoscopies - a procedure where organs inside your body are looked at using a long, usually flexible tube with a lens on one end and a video camera on the other - to take place in one unit.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch
  3. 3 Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
  1. 4 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
  2. 5 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
  3. 6 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
  4. 7 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  5. 8 Father who reversed over and killed daughter jailed for life
  6. 9 Norwich restaurant inundated with bookings after visit from renowned critic
  7. 10 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis

The new unit, near the hospital's main entrance, is part of a £38m modernisation programme at the QEH.

It includes a new outpatient unit, which opened in January, a new eye care centre, which opened in May 2022, a new maternity unit which opened in June 2022, and a new dementia-friendly ward which opened in July.

QEH props

Supports holding up part of the ceiling at the hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

The new endoscopy unit also creates the 'decant' space needed for the work continuing to install failsafe roof supports in the main theatres, where concrete planks which are more than a decade beyond their working life are failing.

More than 1,500 props are needed to hold the roof up. Some £90m is being spent over three years on supporting the structure.

The hospital is waiting to hear whether it will be including in the government's new build programme, after drawing up plans for a £862m rebuild.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon