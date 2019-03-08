Search

Advanced search

New £100,000 ambulances taken off road after accelerator pedal gets stuck

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 14 October 2019

The new ambulances were unveiled earlier this year by Paul Henry, deputy director of operations support and EEAST chief executive Dorothy Hosein. Photo: EEAST

The new ambulances were unveiled earlier this year by Paul Henry, deputy director of operations support and EEAST chief executive Dorothy Hosein. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

New ambulances, costing around £100,000 each, had to be taken off the road just weeks after launch when an accelerator pedal became stuck.

New ambulances have been rolled out in Norfolk and Waveney. Photo: EEASTNew ambulances have been rolled out in Norfolk and Waveney. Photo: EEAST

The first of the East of England Ambulance Service's fresh fleet of vehicles hit the road in Norfolk and Waveney in August.

But a few weeks later the accelerator pedal became stuck on one vehicle, almost causing a crash, according to one source.

All vehicles were taken off the roads but were back in service within 18 hours, an ambulance spokesman said.

The spokesman said: "We can confirm an issue was reported relating to one of our new Fiat ambulances in central Norfolk around a mechanical accelerator fault.

You may also want to watch:

"At the time of this incident the ambulance was not on an emergency call or had a patient on board, no staff injuries were reported.

"As a precaution a mechanical review of all of the Fiat ambulances was requested and the issues isolated to a small amount of vehicles, which has subsequently been addressed.

"The findings will be fed back to our suppliers to inform future production and the learning from this incident."

The Trust has invested £21m in 226 Fiat ambulances.

A total of 12 vehicles went into service in Norfolk and Waveney over the summer, with a further 43 set to be rolled out across the eastern region in the coming months and another 171 by next April.

The vehicles are lighter than EEAST's existing fleet, making them more efficient and environmentally-friendly as CO2 emissions, fuel costs and maintenance will be reduced.

They could save the EEAST around £3.3m a year in costs.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met Office

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

NDR set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists