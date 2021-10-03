News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New director appointed at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Ian Clarke

Published: 8:15 AM October 3, 2021   
Professor Charles ffrench-Constant. Picture: Neil Hall/UEA

Professor Charles ffrench-Constant is joining the board of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a new non-executive director. Picture: Neil Hall/UEA - Credit: Neil Hall/UEA

Professor Charles ffrench-Constant, pro-Vice-Chancellor for the faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at UEA, is joining the board of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a new non-executive director.

He moved to the UEA from the University of Edinburgh where he established the Multiple Sclerosis Research Centre, progressing over the next 12 years to Directorships of the MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine, Edinburgh Neuroscience, the Wellcome Trust PhD programme in Translational Neuroscience and then Dean of Research for the College of Medicine. 

Professor ffrench-Constant said: “I am passionate about building a vibrant clinical academic ecosystem on the Norwich Research Park and about the education of our doctors, nurses and other health professionals. I’m therefore delighted to join the Norfolk and Norwich Board and work with the team to achieve these goals."

David White, chairman at NNUH, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Charles to our Board, his knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the trust.”
 

