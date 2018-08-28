Search

New digital healthcare platform launched in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:07 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 15 November 2018

Martin Schmierer, mayor of Norwich, visits the JustOneNorfolk stall in Castle Mall. Photo: JustOneNorfolk

JustOneNorfolk

A new digital healthcare platform has launched aimed at helping children, young people and their parents in Norfolk better understand pertinent issues relating to younger people’s health, wellbeing and care.

JustOneNorfolk launched last week and was designed to promote self-care by bringing together expertise from NHS Norfolk Children and Young People’s Services, Eastern Academic Health Science Network, Best Beginnings, and Norfolk County Council.

The announcement coincides with National Self Care Week, this week, during which the service will be promoted in Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Nick Daubney said: “I’m really pleased to see the JustOneNorfolk.nhs.uk, I urge any young parent or anybody interested in the benefit of young children to access the website. It’s full of amazing information. Well done to everybody that put this together, it’s made Norfolk a national leader, it’s brilliant.”

While Norwich mayor Martin Schmierer, who visited to the promotional stand in Castle Mall to the meet the team last week, said: “I’m delighted to support any initiative that wants to make the people of Norfolk healthier and fitter. It’s fascinating to find out about this new programme, which looks like it’s going to make such a benefit to so many people’s lives here.”

