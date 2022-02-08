Two new dental practices revealed for Norfolk

Dental problems have been laid bare in new report - Credit: PA

Two new NHS dental practices are set to open in part of Norfolk with the lowest number of dentists per population of anywhere in the country.

NHS East of England announced a procurement process for two new contracts serving King's Lynn and West Norfolk last summer.

Now it has announced they have been awarded to Smile Care Norfolk Limited.

Locations of the new practices, which will be running by July 1, have not yet been revealed.

The NHS says they will see "services delivered at premises accessible to serve the main population densities and located near good public transport links and road networks".

Services for adults and children will operate from 8am - 8pm, seven days a week for routine treatment, as well as urgent appointments.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “Improving access to dentists in West Norfolk is an issue I have been campaigning for over the last two years. In my regular meetings with the NHS I have repeatedly pressed then to increase provision.

"So I am delighted that the procurement process has been successful and King’s Lynn will have new dentists offering many more appointments for local people.”

West Norfolk has the lowest number of dentists in the country, with 3.4 per 10,000 population according to most recent figures from the National Audit Office.

The situation has been exacerbated by the closure of large practices in Lynn and Dersingham, which both had thousands on their books.

Almost a fifth of people are unable to access an NHS dentist, meaning they must pay for private treatment.

Both new contracts are for nearly 22,000 so-called Units of Dental Activity (UDAs) a year.

UDAs are a measure of the amount of work done during dental treatment. More complex dental treatments count for more UDAs than simpler ones. For example, an examination is one UDA, fillings are three UDAs, and dentures are 12 UDAs.