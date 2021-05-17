Life-saving defibrillator installed along historic Norfolk footpath

Published: 12:20 PM May 17, 2021

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed in Shimpling, near Diss, along the Boudicca Way - Credit: Archant

A defibrillator has been installed in a south Norfolk village along one of the county's most historic footpaths.

The life-saving device is now in place on Hall Lane in Shimpling, just a few miles from the Diss end of the Boudicca Way.

Named after the legendary warrior and queen of the Iceni tribe which once inhabited the area, the long-distance footpath runs for about 36 miles from Diss to Norwich.

Previously, the closest defibrillators to Shimpling were in the neighbouring villages of Burston or Dickleburgh, each more than a mile away.

The new equipment was provided by Burston-based company, For Farmers, and has been mounted to the home of a Mr and Mrs Basford on Hall Lane.

Nigel Frankland, chairman of Burston and Shimpling Parish Council, also thanked South Norfolk Council and Adnams Community Trust for contributing to the cost of the cabinet, installation and training.

The defibrillator is now available for public use and gives pre-recorded verbal instructions.