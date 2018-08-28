Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘This equipment and training could really be a life saver:’ Village benefits from new defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 15:24 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 January 2019

Somerleyton residents practice CPR techniques and operating their new defibrillator. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

Somerleyton residents practice CPR techniques and operating their new defibrillator. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

Archant

A new defibrillator has been installed in a rural village, thanks to help from a Lowestoft-based social enterprise.

And the residents of Somerleyton will now be better equipped to cope if someone in the village suffers a heart attack, following support from East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH).

Claire Diggins, a member of ECCH’s Out of Hospital team in Lowestoft, felt a defibrillator would help in the rural community and spoke to Somerleyton Parish Council about its potential benefits in the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

As a result, the Somerleyton Award charity bought a defibrillator, which has been installed outside the village hall.

And after speaking to ECCH’s training team, they agreed to provide some training for villagers free of charge.

The villagers were taught how to operate the defibrillator and also to give CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) should someone stop breathing.

Ms Diggins has since set up a telephone support group of 19 volunteers who attended the training and who are willing to be contacted by anyone requiring help using the defibrillator in the future.

She said: “Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around 10 per cent so, in a rural location like Somerleyton, this equipment and training could really be a life saver.

“It’s very reassuring for people to know that they have this life-saving piece of equipment close by should they ever need it – and it also means the people who attended our training now have the confidence to respond to a cardiac arrest elsewhere.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for Canaries ahead of West Brom test

Emi Buendia is back in the mix ahead of schedule following his ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Safeguarding concerns raised over hotel which could become rehab centre

The Hare and Barrel hotel in Watton which could become an rehabilitation centre for recovering addicts. Picture: Google

Ex-Norwich City star hits out at radio host’s ‘archaic’ comments over Andy Murray

Britain's Andy Murray wipes tears from his face during a press conference at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists