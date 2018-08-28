Search

Official opening of new day service for adults with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 11:55 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 26 November 2018

Steph and Paul Scott at Your Choice in North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A day service for adults with learning disabilities has officially opened at its new home.

Your Choice North Walsham has moved from Folgate Road, where it opened six years ago, to a purpose-built new centre in Cornish Way in the town.

Paul and Steph Scott own the company and Mr Scott said: “We had an official opening party on Friday, November 23 and the ribbon was cut by North Walsham mayor Barry Hester.

“Seventeen people work here and we have 36 members, all of whom have various needs. They range in age from 18 to their 70s.”

