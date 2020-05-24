Search

Advanced search

New lifeline for grieving families

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 24 May 2020

Retired lay minister Caroline Thompson, who is helping Cruse expand its bereavement counselling services in West Norfolk and the Fens Picture: Chris Bishop

Retired lay minister Caroline Thompson, who is helping Cruse expand its bereavement counselling services in West Norfolk and the Fens Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Grieving families could soon have a lifeline in west Norfolk.

Cruse Bereavement Care Norwich and Central Norfolk is setting up a branch based in King’s Lynn.

It is now recruiting volunteers to deliver its services in west Norfolk and the Fens.

Chairman Caroline Thompson said the charity, which currently had no cover in the west of the county, hoped to train up to 30 volunteers.

Ms Thompson, 69, a retired lay minister from Hunstanton, is currently Cruse’s only trained counsellor living west of Fakenham. She said: “The wait to see me is ridiculous.”

Cruse has no idea how many people might need its services in west Norfolk because it currently has no presence in the area.

“We have high numbers of older people in our area and also high levels of deprivation, both key factors in potential damage to mental health and wellbeing in the context of bereavement,” said Ms Thompson.

Cruse has now been given funding of £36,000 from the East Coast Community Fund to expand its operations in Norfolk.

The initiative is being supported by the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, while the King’s Lynn Quakers have offered space in the Friends Meeting House, in Bridge Street.

Ms Thompson has been a bereavement support volunteer (BSV) with Cruse since 2015. One of her clients wrote: “I contacted Cruse in April and had to ring regularly and wait until November to see my BSV who was amazing. My counselling was first class but the delay in seeing someone, because only one person lives near me was very hard. I had to go on to depression medication. I am now reducing my dose and will soon stop. I have been equipped to counsel myself and I feel I have got my sanity back.”

Ms Thompson said current volunteers were of all ages and from all walks of life.

“You have to be a good listener but you can be any age, any gender, any anything really,” she said.

It is hoped the service could be up and running by next year.

To find out more about volunteering, e-mail norwich@cruse.org.uk or call 01603 219977.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 reopens after six-hour fight to put out blaze

A barn next to Tolhouse Cottage on Lowestoft Road burst into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

Crews called to house fire in Norwich in early hours of morning

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New details of how pocket park scheme will look in Norfolk town

A new community pocket park is to be developed offering a new tranquil public meeting space, community garden and a performance area in the heart of Dereham. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Council shouldn’t be blamed for trying, but it’s been taken for a costly ride at Rayne Park

Mike Stonard, chairman of the Norwich Regeneration Company, cuts the ribbon to open the first of the Passivhaus homes at Rayne Park, in 2018. The development is losing the council £6m. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Windy weather deters sunseekers as city park stays quiet

Nine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich, chased by Lloyd the dog, on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crash closes A10 in both directions

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24