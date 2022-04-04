News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:29 PM April 4, 2022
A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Denise Bradley

New symptoms of Covid have been added to the official list. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Nine new signs of coronavirus have been added to the official list of Covid symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.

The updated guidance now includes muscle pains, diarrhea and a sore throat - and the NHS has warned the symptoms can be very similar to other illnesses such as colds and flu.

The news comes just days after free testing in England was axed. 

The original signs of Covid recognised in the UK included a fever, a new continuous cough and loss of smell or taste.

It was known since the beginning of the pandemic that there were more signs of the infection and the World Health Organisation and other countries had longer lists.

But there had been debate in the UK over which symptoms should be recognised and qualify somebody for a Covid test.

Fever, cough or loss of smell or taste were settled on because they were either present in most Covid cases or almost exclusively caused by the virus.

The full list of symptoms now include:

Most Read

  1. 1 John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons
  2. 2 John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub
  3. 3 Airport industrial estate to be sold for millions of pounds
  1. 4 Probes into four suspected fraud cases linked to Norfolk County Council
  2. 5 Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash
  3. 6 Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies
  4. 7 From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?
  5. 8 'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines
  6. 9 Festival gets go-ahead despite noise and drugs concerns
  7. 10 Crackdown planned after complaints soar over used car sales
  • a high temperature or shivering (chills) 
  • a new, continuous cough 
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
  • shortness of breath
  • feeling tired or exhausted
  • an aching body
  • a headache
  • a sore throat
  • a blocked or runny nose
  • loss of appetite
  • diarrhoea
  • feeling sick or being sick.

Covid infections are at record levels in the UK and it is estimated one in 13 people currently have the virus according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The NHS says people should stay at home and avoid others only if they have Covid symptoms and a high temperature, or if symptoms are so bad that they not well enough to work.

Downing Street defended axing universal free coronavirus tests as new symptoms for Covid-19 were announced, saying lateral flow spending was “simply unsustainable”.

Coronavirus
Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has got planning permission for its Marshside Bar. 

Food and Drink

Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Susan Heath and People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture: People's Postcode Lotter

All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in March

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Alex Webb and Fiona Anderson who have taken over the Staithe 'N' Willow cafe bistro at Horning.

Idyllic riverside cafe bistro reopens under new ownership

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon