More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a Norfolk secondary school.

A sixth-former and a member of staff have tested positive at Springwood High School, in King’s Lynn.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said 25 students and four members of staff were told during last week’s half term break to isolate until Thursday this week following advice from Public Health England.

Mr Johnson said the confirmed cases were a pupil in Springwood’s Sixth Form and, separately, a member of staff, but stressed it was “highly unlikely” that these positive Covid-19 results were linked to previous confirmed cases at the school due to the time gaps involved.

“The children and staff who had been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been asked to stay at home,” Mr Johnson said.

“But the rest of the school has opened after half term as planned and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“It’s important to add that after our previous confirmed cases there have been no confirmed cases from those told to isolate at home. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to work closely with Public Health England.”

On September 24, 65 Year 8 students - out of a cohort of 280 - and three staff members were sent home after a confirmed case.

On September 30, 76 Sixth Form students and one member of staff were told to isolate after a student tested positive.

On October 5, Springwood closed its sixth form after another student tested positive over the previous weekend. It led to 37 students, one teacher and two support staff being told to isolate at home.

None of those told to isolate following these confirmed cases displayed symptoms or tested positive and all returned to school after their isolation at home.