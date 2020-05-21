Search

Advanced search

Video

New £4m coronavirus isolation unit at NNUH to open next month

PUBLISHED: 21:43 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:43 21 May 2020

Plans for the new coronavirus isolation ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Plans for the new coronavirus isolation ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Archant

Coronavirus patients could be treated in a new £4m ward at the county’s largest hospital from next month.

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic:ture: ArchantChris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic:ture: Archant

The single-storey specialist isolation unit is being built next to an out-patients block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) off Colney Lane.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer, said: “This highly-specialised unit will provide nine negative pressure beds to treat our very sick Covid-19 patients. Negative pressure beds are in rooms which prevent cross-contamination of any virus. We expect the first patients to be admitted next month.”

MORE: N&N working with private hospital to ensure cancer operations go ahead

The temporary unit will be in place for three years, according to the design and access statement.

It said: “The isolation ward is key to aid in the treatment of Covid-19 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The building is the minimum size for the needs of the hospital.”

Nine disabled parking spaces will be lost for the unit.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘A very sad day’: campaigners’ ‘disappointment’ as historic railway station set for demolition

Brandon Town Councillor, Gary Brocklehurst, says he is dissapointed about the decision to knock down the town's historic railway station building. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24