New £4m coronavirus isolation unit at NNUH to open next month

Plans for the new coronavirus isolation ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH Archant

Coronavirus patients could be treated in a new £4m ward at the county’s largest hospital from next month.

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic:ture: Archant Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic:ture: Archant

The single-storey specialist isolation unit is being built next to an out-patients block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) off Colney Lane.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer, said: “This highly-specialised unit will provide nine negative pressure beds to treat our very sick Covid-19 patients. Negative pressure beds are in rooms which prevent cross-contamination of any virus. We expect the first patients to be admitted next month.”

The temporary unit will be in place for three years, according to the design and access statement.

It said: “The isolation ward is key to aid in the treatment of Covid-19 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The building is the minimum size for the needs of the hospital.”

Nine disabled parking spaces will be lost for the unit.

