How many new coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Latest figures have shown where coronavirus cases have risen in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There were 365 new coronavirus cases in total across Norfolk over the past week, new figures have revealed.

The Public Health England data shows the number of cases and infection rate in the seven days to October 5, up from 192 cases in the week to September 28.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Great Yarmouth and Norwich with 81 cases each in the seven day period.

Despite more than 80 cases, it is a decrease in Great Yarmouth, which saw its rate of infection fall again from 85.6 to 81.5 per 100,000 people.

Public health officials have been working to avoid additional restrictions after the town saw a sharp rise in cases, with the James Paget University Hospital reintroducing visitor restrictions as a precaution on Thursday.

Norwich has the next highest infection rate in the county, which has risen to 57.6 per 100,000 people, up from 47 the previous day.

On Friday, the University of East Anglia confirmed the number of confirmed cases had increased to 73.

In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk the infection rate has now increased to 34.3 per 100,000 after 52 new cases between September 29 and October 5, up from 27 cases the previous seven days.

On Friday, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital announced it would be reintroducing restrictions for visitors.

The current rate of infection in England per 100,000 was 132 for the seven days up to October 5.

South Norfolk infection rate rose from 31.2 to 33.4 per 100,000 people.

This came after 47 cases in the seven days, in comparison to 30 the week before.

In Breckland there were 49 new cases which saw its infection rate rise to 35 from 27.9 per 100,00 people,or 15 positive cases.

The number of new cases doubled from 17 to 36 in the space of seven days in Broadland, increasing the rate of infection from 26 to 27.5 cases per 100,000 people.

North Norfolk currently remains the area with the lowest number of cases despite seeing an increase in its infection rate after reporting 19 cases.

In the seven days to September 28, there were seven new cases.

This meant North Norfolk’s infection rate in the seven days to October 5, rose to 18.1.

East Suffolk, which has been placed on a regional coronavirus watchlist, saw its cases rise from 35.3 to 35.7.

Mid Suffolk cases also rose from 28.9 per 100,000 people to 29.8.