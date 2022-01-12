News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New boss of major Norfolk charity is revealed

Staff Reporter

Published: 9:48 AM January 12, 2022
vision norfolk

Norfolk’s sight loss charity Vision Norfolk has announced Andrew Morter as its new chief executive - Credit: Vision Norfolk

Norfolk’s sight loss charity Vision Norfolk has announced its new chief executive. 

Andrew Morter has 20 years’ experience in the voluntary sector, most recently at Norwich-based community charity Future projects, where he was head of operations. 

Prior to this he was head of volunteering at Voluntary Norfolk, and he has also worked for the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Vision Norfolk co-chair Richard Hanson said: “We are delighted that Andrew is joining to lead the charity at a pivotal moment as we emerge from the impact of the pandemic. 

"Like every charity, we face challenges, but Andrew’s experience, extensive knowledge of the charitable sector, and determination mean that he is the ideal person to take the organisation forward.”

Andrew Morter said: “I am deeply passionate about providing high-quality services, and committed to tackling the barriers that prevent people from living safe, independent and fulfilled lives – which is the mission of Vision Norfolk."

Mr Morter, who was born and has lived in Norwich and is married with an 11 year-old daughter, has experience of hereditary sight loss in his family.

