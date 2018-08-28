Search

New chief executive joins hospital hoping to ‘improve outcomes and improve lives’

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 16 January 2019

New interim ceo for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Caroline Shaw. Photo: QEH

QEH

A west Norfolk hospital in special measures has welcomed its new interim chief executive.

Caroline Shaw CBE joined the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday and tweeted: “Great first day - met so many friendly and caring staff wanting to make a difference.”

But she joins the trust at a difficult time, after inspectors last year slammed the hospital and placed it into special measures - judging it unsafe and poorly led.

Mrs Shaw said: “I have visited the hospital a few times leading up to my first day and I have seen that I am joining a very busy, dedicated team who are providing and supporting the delivery of care in our hospital and local community.

“I now want to ensure that all that hard work and effort is supported and focused appropriately so that we can ensure that together we are improving care, improving outcomes and improving lives.”

Mrs Shaw joins the team from Nottingham University Hospital, where she was deputy chief executive and chief operating officer. During that time Mrs Shaw and her staff took centre stage on BBC Two documentary show Hospital, which involved camera crews shadowing staff for two months.

Mrs Shaw added: “We are better together and so I will be working with staff to ensure that what we deliver is right for patients, right for stakeholders and colleagues as well.

“I will be meeting with as many members of staff and key partners as I can over the coming weeks.”

Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett said: “Caroline’s experience of improving organisations along with her passion for transformation and commitment to patients and staff, will be the foundations of an exciting new era for the hospital.”

Mrs Shaw started her NHS career as a nurse before moving into midwifery and has more than three decades’ NHS and leadership experience working at trusts around the country.

Her predecessor Jon Green announced in December he was joining the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a secondment post.

It is anticipated he will start his new role, looking at integrating services, this month.

