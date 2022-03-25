Pregnant women to receive blood tests to detect life-threatening condition

Pregnant women are to be offered blood tests to check for pre-eclampsia - Credit: PA

Expectant mums are to be offered blood tests to detect a potentially life-threatening condition experienced in pregnancy.

Pre-eclampsia affects some women during either the second half of pregnancies or soon after the baby is born and can have serious complications to both mother and baby if it is not detected.

The signs of the condition include high blood pressure and protein in urine, which is how midwives generally test to see if it could develop.

However, in new draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said midwives can now use one of four blood tests to help diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia.

The four tests can be used from 20 weeks to 36.6 weeks into the pregnancy and should the condition be detected, will allow more targeted treatment to be given.

Jeanette Kusel, acting director for MedTech and digital at NICE, said: "This is extremely valuable to doctors and expectant mothers as now they can have increased confidence in their treatment plans and preparing for a safe birth."