News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Pregnant women to receive blood tests to detect life-threatening condition

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:29 AM March 25, 2022
Pregnant mums have been turned away from the N&N maternity unit because it's been too full. The unit

Pregnant women are to be offered blood tests to check for pre-eclampsia - Credit: PA

Expectant mums are to be offered blood tests to detect a potentially life-threatening condition experienced in pregnancy.

Pre-eclampsia affects some women during either the second half of pregnancies or soon after the baby is born and can have serious complications to both mother and baby if it is not detected.

The signs of the condition include high blood pressure and protein in urine, which is how midwives generally test to see if it could develop.

However, in new draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said midwives can now use one of four blood tests to help diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia.

The four tests can be used from 20 weeks to 36.6 weeks into the pregnancy and should the condition be detected, will allow more targeted treatment to be given.

Jeanette Kusel, acting director for MedTech and digital at NICE, said: "This is extremely valuable to doctors and expectant mothers as now they can have increased confidence in their treatment plans and preparing for a safe birth."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Joe Pasquale revealed on Radio X that he has moved to Norfolk. 

'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead.

Norfolk Live News

Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jon Minns Aylsham

Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The afternoon teas ready for the Normandy Veterans at a special ceremony at the Assembly House.

Food and Drink

Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon