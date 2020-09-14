‘Funky’ wall art unveiled for new £7m hospital centre

Artwork by Norfolk artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the NNUH’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology. Pic: NNUH. NNUH

Giant artwork by artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology - which is due to start admitting patients later this autumn.

The Norwich-based artist was commissioned to create a number of pieces for the centre, including large wall claddings and two ceiling panels, after being selected from around 30 artists by a panel of patients and staff at the trust.

Emma Jarvis, the hospital’s environmental arts manager, who has been co-ordinating the installation for the unit, said: “This is really cracking work. They are very gentle on the eye, as well as being really modern and funky and perfect for this innovative new unit.”

Ms Coraldean said: “It is great to work on a project as rewarding as for the new unit. Knowing that the artwork might make a difference to people’s visits is what has driven this project.

Interventional radiology service lead Dave Pechey with imaging matron Cherry KingPic: NNUH. Interventional radiology service lead Dave Pechey with imaging matron Cherry KingPic: NNUH.

“Our intention was to create a calm and peaceful environment with a modern feel and I was able to really push myself in terms of illustration, composition and palette.”

The unit is the first in the country to house two Siemens Artis Pheno C-Arm robots and will quadruple the number of interventional suites, placing the hospital among the biggest centres in the UK for interventional radiology.

The robotic arms will be at the centre of the new 1,450sqm space, which will comprise of four large treatment rooms, a fully kitted out 16-bed recovery unit, nurse bases, an anaesthetic room, offices, staff rest rooms, pre-assessment bays, prep rooms, scrubs, toilets and a main reception with waiting area.

Hospital bosses say the unit will help cut patient waiting times, as the increased capacity will help staff better manage the dual demands of emergencies and elective procedures more effectively.