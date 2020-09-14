Search

Advanced search

‘Funky’ wall art unveiled for new £7m hospital centre

PUBLISHED: 17:27 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 14 September 2020

Artwork by Norfolk artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the NNUH’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology. Pic: NNUH.

Artwork by Norfolk artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the NNUH’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology. Pic: NNUH.

NNUH

Giant artwork by artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology - which is due to start admitting patients later this autumn.

Artwork by Norfolk artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the NNUH’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology. Pic: NNUH.Artwork by Norfolk artist Beverley Coraldean, has been installed in the NNUH’s £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology. Pic: NNUH.

The Norwich-based artist was commissioned to create a number of pieces for the centre, including large wall claddings and two ceiling panels, after being selected from around 30 artists by a panel of patients and staff at the trust.

Emma Jarvis, the hospital’s environmental arts manager, who has been co-ordinating the installation for the unit, said: “This is really cracking work. They are very gentle on the eye, as well as being really modern and funky and perfect for this innovative new unit.”

You may also want to watch:

Ms Coraldean said: “It is great to work on a project as rewarding as for the new unit. Knowing that the artwork might make a difference to people’s visits is what has driven this project.

Interventional radiology service lead Dave Pechey with imaging matron Cherry KingPic: NNUH.Interventional radiology service lead Dave Pechey with imaging matron Cherry KingPic: NNUH.

“Our intention was to create a calm and peaceful environment with a modern feel and I was able to really push myself in terms of illustration, composition and palette.”

The unit is the first in the country to house two Siemens Artis Pheno C-Arm robots and will quadruple the number of interventional suites, placing the hospital among the biggest centres in the UK for interventional radiology.

The robotic arms will be at the centre of the new 1,450sqm space, which will comprise of four large treatment rooms, a fully kitted out 16-bed recovery unit, nurse bases, an anaesthetic room, offices, staff rest rooms, pre-assessment bays, prep rooms, scrubs, toilets and a main reception with waiting area.

Hospital bosses say the unit will help cut patient waiting times, as the increased capacity will help staff better manage the dual demands of emergencies and elective procedures more effectively.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Emotional tractor run pays tribute to a ‘true farming gentleman’

A tractor run organised in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson has raised more than £6,000 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Pictures: Pete Huggins / Tim Kitson