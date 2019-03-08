Video

New ambulances hit the road in Norfolk and Waveney

New ambulances have been rolled out in Norfolk and Waveney. Paul Henry, Deputy Director of Operations Support with EEAST, explaining some of the features to Chief Executive Dorothy Hosein. Photo: EEAST EEAST

Bespoke ambulances which have been specially designed to give patients a smoother journey while improving care have started to hit the roads.

A total of 12 vehicles are going into service in Norfolk and Waveney, with a further 43 set to be rolled out across the eastern region in the coming months and another 171 by next April.

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) has invested around £21m in the 226 vehicles, which have been developed following consultation with staff, patients, carers groups and trade unions.

The ambulances have been designed to make transfers smoother and more comfortable for patients, who will be positioned in the centre of the vehicle rather to one side, in turn allowing family members to sit with them or specialist medics to work around them.

In a first for English trusts, EEAST is installing automatic self-loading stretchers as standard so staff no longer need to push patients up a ramp or onto a tail lift into the vehicle, reducing the chances of musculoskeletal problems while also improving the patient experience. The trust is also the first to begin using powered carry chairs so that staff do not have to lift patients when going up or downstairs.

In addition, the new vehicles include a camera and intercom system so the clinician in the cab can communicate with their colleague looking after the patient in the back. The internal layout will also make equipment easy to access in any clinical situation, while electronic checklists will be used to monitor stock and ensure each ambulance carries the correct supplies, saving crews from verifying items manually.

The vehicles are also significantly lighter than EEAST's existing fleet, making them more efficient and environmentally-friendly as CO2 emissions, fuel costs and maintenance will be reduced.

Paul Henry, deputy director of operations support with EEAST, said: "We listened carefully to the views of our staff to ensure the vehicle will meet their needs, keep them comfortable during a shift and allow them to deliver even better care. We've also liaised closely with patients, carers and other stakeholders to ensure the design gives them the best possible experience by making their journey as smooth as possible."