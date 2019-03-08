Search

New ambulance unveiled in naming ceremony

PUBLISHED: 21:47 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 26 July 2019

A new ambulance which is designed to be safer for both patients and paramedics has been unveiled at a special naming ceremony.

Safer by design, the new ambulance gives medics more space to treat people and allows patients to be loaded in and out of the ambulance quicker and more smoothly.

Unveiled during a ceremony on Friday (July 26), the ambulance was named after Lady Jane Grosvenor, a trustee for the First Light Trust which supports members of the armed forces and emergency service suffering with metal health issues.

Attending the naming ceremony, Lady Jane said: "My connections with the armed forces and emergency services go back to when I was growing up and everyone I went to school with, and grew up with, joined the services.

"These wonderful people see everything. They are the first to arrive, they help on scene and make life normal for the rest of us.

"I want to thank the East of England Ambulance Service for inviting me and thank them for everything they do."

