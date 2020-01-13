Work under way on improved A&E unit

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH Archant

Dropping off arrangements for patients will change while work is under way on a hospital's accident and emergency unit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of the interior of the new A&E unit Picture: QEH An artist's impression of the interior of the new A&E unit Picture: QEH

Building work starts this week on a new and improved A&E reception aimed at providing improved patient access and facilities at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Contractors arrived today to start laying groundwork for the scheme and will begin erecting fencing between the main hospital and A&E receptions to allow for the installation of a new footpath.

The main work, to redevelop the A&E reception, will begin in early February when the public and ambulance receptions, along with the communications desk, will move to temporary locations.

Visitors will be unaffected as the public reception will be housed in a temporary mobile building, which will be accessible via a new zebra crossing across the road from the main car park linking up with the footpath. Treatment rooms will be unaffected by the work.

From today, cars will no longer be able to drop off outside the hospital and A&E receptions and will instead have to stop in designated spaces in the main hospital car park. A security guard will be on duty to control access to the road.

The moves are expected to take place over a two or three hour period on February 3, when staff and equipment will be transferred to their new temporary locations.

The next phase, between March 30 and April 9, will involve work beginning on the new ambulance entrance. During this phase, crews will be able to access the ambulance reception through an A&E lobby entrance, while the public will continue to use the temporary reception.

The work is expected to last approximately eight weeks and forms part of the hospital's £17.6m capital programme for the year.

Chief operating officer Denise Smith said: "This work will significantly improve the facilities in the emergency department and provide staff and patients with better experiences and access.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience the project may cause, but have worked hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

"We're sure that everyone will appreciate the work that has taken place once the redeveloped department is up and running."