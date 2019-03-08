'Dangerous levels of meat' - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse Archant

A restaurant offering customers the opportunity to win cash for finishing 200 oz of steak has defended the food challenge as "just a bit of fun".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton has defended its 200 oz steak challenge. Photo: Google Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton has defended its 200 oz steak challenge. Photo: Google

The Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton launched its 200 oz steak challenge in January, offering £100 to any group of four who can finish the steak plus ten sides in 45 minutes.

If plates are empty in the allotted time, the platter, normally costing £125, is not charged.

Restaurant manager Craig Grant said so far only one group had beaten the challenge, although it had been a popular menu item since its launch.

However, despite its popularity, the restaurant has attracted criticism for encouraging what some people are describing as "dangerous levels of meat consumption".

You may also want to watch:

Russell Walters, from Long Stratton, said: "I find it extremely worrying that in an age where we are all being encouraged to eat less red meat and to eat healthily to avoid heart attacks and cancers the restaurant is offering this challenge.

"I would assume as well as the risk of heart attack there must be a very real risk of choking when anyone tries to eat that much steak in 45 minutes."

But Mr Grant said he was not worried about the safety of the challenge and that it was intended to be a fun, social event.

He said: "At the end of the day everything is considered unhealthy according to one person or another. We don't try and force people to mass eat but if people want to have a go then we give them that option.

"It isn't just blokes, we have plenty of women taking part and it's really popular among couples."

The manager added that no food went to waste because customers were encouraged to take home any meat they were not able to finish on the night.

"Its goes great in pies or sandwiches the next day. People know within 20 minutes if they're finishing the challenge and after that it's up to them how they eat it."