Charity for bereaved children has to stop face to face support due to coronavirus concern

A charity which supports bereaved children and young people has stopped its face to face support service because of the advice surrounding coronavirus.

Norfolk-based Nelson’s Journey announced it was pausing such support, although said it was trying to ensure its support line would still be available.

That would mean child bereavement support workers, working from home wherever possible, will still be able to talk to those with concerns.

The charity said all families with support sessions, both one to one and a planned therapeutic weekend, between now and the end of the month would be contacted, with the situation reviewed at the start of April.

An Easter egg hunt has also been cancelled.

The charity said, in a statement: “Our main priority is the health and safety of the children and families that we work with, supporters, staff team and wider community and we do not want to put anyone at unnecessary risk.

“As you can appreciate, these uncertain times will have an impact the economy and are a concern to us as a charity reliant on support from the local community to exist.

“Please bear with us and we will provide further updates as things change.

“We apologise to anyone this may affect and are sending our best wishes to all who are being impacted by this virus.”

