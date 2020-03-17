Search

Advanced search

Charity for bereaved children has to stop face to face support due to coronavirus concern

PUBLISHED: 11:39 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 17 March 2020

Nelson's Journey has had to cancel face to face sessions. Picture: Nelson's Journey

Nelson's Journey has had to cancel face to face sessions. Picture: Nelson's Journey

Archant

A charity which supports bereaved children and young people has stopped its face to face support service because of the advice surrounding coronavirus.

Norfolk-based Nelson’s Journey announced it was pausing such support, although said it was trying to ensure its support line would still be available.

That would mean child bereavement support workers, working from home wherever possible, will still be able to talk to those with concerns.

The charity said all families with support sessions, both one to one and a planned therapeutic weekend, between now and the end of the month would be contacted, with the situation reviewed at the start of April.

An Easter egg hunt has also been cancelled.

The charity said, in a statement: “Our main priority is the health and safety of the children and families that we work with, supporters, staff team and wider community and we do not want to put anyone at unnecessary risk.

“As you can appreciate, these uncertain times will have an impact the economy and are a concern to us as a charity reliant on support from the local community to exist.

“Please bear with us and we will provide further updates as things change.

“We apologise to anyone this may affect and are sending our best wishes to all who are being impacted by this virus.”

MORE: Norfolk schools hit by closures due to coronavirus

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

The Fred Olsen cruise liner the Braemar, which is heading for Cuba from where passengers hope to be flown home. Photo: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24