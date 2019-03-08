Search

Advanced search

How blind golfer, 82, overcame adversity to represent England

PUBLISHED: 09:48 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 18 October 2019

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

For keen golfer Danny Daniels, being told he would almost completely lose his sight served as a crushing blow.

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDanny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

No sooner had the former RAF engineer found his feet on the course, an important source of joy was snatched right from beneath him.

But the 82-year-old, from Necton, has overcome crippling adversity to become an accomplished blind golfer, finishing unbeaten after three matches as he represented England on the international stage last month.

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDanny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Daniels, who plays at Barnham Broom, was given a new lease of life when he took up the sport following his retirement in 2002.

However, as sight problems gradually worsened, he was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, eventually leaving him completely blind in his left eye and severely impaired in his right.

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDanny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"At that stage I was really getting into golf," said Mr Daniels. "The handicap was coming down, I was playing friendly matches - going blind put a stop to all that.

"I felt totally dejected because it took away my independence. I could no longer drive a car which is a problem in Norfolk, and on the course I could no longer walk around safely."

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDanny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With Mr Daniels distancing himself from golf, his wife, Di, suggested taking up blind golf which requires a guide to provide assistance.

They sought advice from England and Wales Blind Golf (EWBG) and an initially reluctant Mr Daniels - who "just wanted to be normal" - rediscovered his love for the sport, with Mrs Daniels by his side.

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDanny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland, with his wife Di, who is also his golf guide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A string of impressive results saw Mr Daniels selected to represent EWBG against Scotland in the recent Auld Enemies Cup, where he produced a stunning performance as England were ultimately defeated.

"Playing for England and wearing the colours gave me a thrill I've had very few times," said Mr Daniels, who plays in the B2 category for those with less than 5pc sight.

"That winning putt was out of this world. If I never play for my country again then so be it - I have been there and done it."

Mrs Daniels added: "When he first joined, the England captain said 'he'll be playing for us before long.' Danny just laughed and said 'there's no way at my age.'

"Seeing him progress has made me so proud. It's been wonderful to see his confidence grow and to be a part of it."

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Year of work to install almost 3km of pipeline gets under way next week

Anglian Water staff laying a pipeline. Work to install almost 3km of new pipeline gets under way next weekPicture: Anglian Water

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

City boss Webber discusses January transfer window, succession planning and his love for Spanish football

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Tony Thrussell

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Supermarket banned from selling alcohol after immigration raid

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists