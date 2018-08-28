Search

Community trust recognised at industry awards

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 November 2018

Norfolk Community Health and Care staff engagement team. Photo: NCHC

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC) is celebrating after being highly commended for two Health Service Journal (HSJ) awards at a glittering ceremony.

The recognition is another achievement for the trust which has recently been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

The trust was highly commended for their work on staff engagement and creating a supportive staff culture. The recognition for these categories relate to a bespoke crowdsourcing platform which was launched to enable all staff who are geographically spread to have a voice in shaping the future of the organisation.

Laura Palmer, staff engagement manager, said: “We are delighted to be recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony. Providing a positive experience for staff is part of our trust’s annual priorities and strategic objectives, and we have worked hard to ensure all our staff feel valued and engaged.

“Whilst we didn’t win at the awards, to be highly commended at a national level is a fantastic achievement and one we are incredibly proud of. We know that NCHC is a great place to work, thrive and be developed and its pleasing to see that others have noticed this too.”

Josie Spencer, chief executive, congratulated all staff involved. She said: “This is fantastic news for our trust. Being highly commended for two awards in the same year as being rated outstanding by CQC is an incredible achievement. This is testament to the dedication, passion and innovation of our staff.

“I am very proud to be leading such an inspirational trust and that the work the team has been doing to create a supportive working environment has been recognised by the Health Service Journal awards.”

