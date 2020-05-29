Nurse who had to leave home to shield thanks NHS bosses for support

Jackie Peyton, who works for NCH&C has thanked the trust for their support after she moved out of her home to continue working on the frontline. Picture: Jackie Peyton Archant

Jackie Peyton, who works as a manager in the pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation team for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C), has been living away from home since April 27 after her partner received a letter from the government asking him to shield.

Knowing she was to be reassigned from her usual role to work at Ogden Court in Wymondham, Ms Peyton spoke to the trust about a role away from the frontline.

She was assigned a non-patient facing role to try and minimise the risk, but Ms Peyton said she felt she needed to be on the frontline and offered to move out of her home if the trust could help her secure accommodation.

From the end of April she has been living in a cottage at Blickling Hall and could not thank the trust enough for their support.

Ms Peyton, from Marsham, is currently living away from her partner Steve and 18-year-old son, and is unsure when she will be able to go home.

She said: “There is no place like home but I have been very lucky.

“It is the not seeing family, you can feel quite isolated and a little bit lonely being alone. It has been so hard to make the decision to leave your own home but is just what I have to do. I’m lucky I do not have any really small children and I know it is worse for others.

“When people would ask me how I was getting on, I would well up and get emotional. I wasn’t coping in the beginning but as time has gone on I have got better because it’s not forever.

“My manager has been really remarkable trying to keep me safe, moving me from the frontline. I can be a manager and I am a nurse so to move someone like me from the frontline was a big thing.”

The trust has also developed a staff app as well as a helpline and bereavement support line to help staff.