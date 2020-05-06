Thinking of you service launched by health trust

A Norfolk health trust is encouraging families of relatives currently receiving treatment on its wards to send in their messages through a new online system.

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C), launched its Thinking of You service on Monday.

Any messages submitted through its website will be printed out for the recipient across its 15 inpatient wards.

The full list includes, Pineheath ward, Kelling Hospital, Alder ward, Beech Ward, Priscilla Bacon Lodge, Pine Cottage, Caroline House, North Walsham Memorial Hospital, Swaffham Community Hospital, Foxley ward, Dereham Hospital, Ogden Court, Benjamin Court, Mill Lodge and Squirrels.

Carolyn Fowler, director of nursing and quality, said: We understand how difficult it can be for patients and their loved ones in the current climate. With tighter visiting restrictions, having a family member in one of our inpatient units can be even more emotionally testing than usual.

“We hope the new #ThinkingOfYou service will help to make that vital connection when visiting in person isn’t possible.”

To send a message, visit https://www.norfolkcommunityhealthandcare.nhs.uk/thinking-of-you and fill in the form, including the person’s full name, date of birth and the ward they are on.