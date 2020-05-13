National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2018

The National Trust, which runs several sites in our region, is reopening some of its car parks on Wednesday, May 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beautiful Felbrigg Hall - one of the many National Trust properties. Picture: Archant Beautiful Felbrigg Hall - one of the many National Trust properties. Picture: Archant

Decisions on re-opening are being taken locally by individual teams and people are advised to look on the trust’s websites as they are updated throughout the day.

A spokesman said: “From today (13) we will start opening some car parks in England, in line with Government advice, so people can access fresh air, open space and nature.

“Car parks which are staffed and have facilities, will take longer. However, all car parks in Wales and Northern Ireland will remain closed after the First Minister in Wales and the Northern Ireland Executive reiterated the ‘stay at home’ message.

“All opening decisions will be guided by local judgement. It’s important that we avoid hotspots developing for the safety of visitors and local communities, and we may not open places where this is too great a risk.

Sheringham Park. Photo: Paul Richards Sheringham Park. Photo: Paul Richards

“For the moment our pay-for entry places including houses and gardens, remain closed. Any reopening will need to be phased and gradual. In order to maintain social distancing when they reopen we plan to introduce a pre-booking system.

“The latest Government guidance about outdoor ticketed events means they remain closed for now.

“We are very grateful to our members and supporters for helping us work through these plans, and for their continued loyal support.”

Earlier this month the trust said it was set to lose up to £200 million this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

And the conservation organisation has appealed to the Government for “urgent, practical” support after it had to halt a number of projects due to the ongoing pandemic.

Director general Hilary McGrady said “a sharp drop in income” was threatening the future of nature sites and staff across the country.

The trust announced the closures of all of its stately homes, cafés and shops, including Blickling Hall in Norfolk, in March.

It later ramped up its coronavirus response by announcing its parks would close “to help restrict the spread”.

The Trust has, however, taken measures to ensure that people have not lost their connection with nature, with sites of natural beauty remaining open “virtually”.

Among the sites the Trust runs in Norfolk are the Blicking Hall and Felbrigg Hall Estates, Sheringham Park and the Blakeney National Nature Reserve.