Search

Advanced search

National Trust could lose up to £200m this year, boss says

PUBLISHED: 13:38 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 02 May 2020

The National Trust's Blickling Hall was lit up in blue to mark the Clap for Carers event. Picture: National Trust

The National Trust's Blickling Hall was lit up in blue to mark the Clap for Carers event. Picture: National Trust

Archant

The National Trust, which runs several sites in Norfolk, is set to lose up to £200 million this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the charity says.

The conservation organisation is now appealing to the Government for “urgent, practical” support after they had to halt a number of projects due to the ongoing pandemic.

Director general Hilary McGrady has said “a sharp drop in income” is threatening the future of nature sites and staff across the country.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the charity boss estimated the trust “lost about 50pc of our annual income literally overnight” when they closed earlier this year.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Ms McGrady urged ministers to step in and “address nature, wildlife and environmental organisations with an immediate offer of support,” given that they had thanked a number of manufacturing businesses.

She also called on Government to be environmentally-minded in its economic recovery plan, and added: “Delivering green infrastructure will create new jobs and makes economic sense and there have been some encouraging signs from Government.

You may also want to watch:

“No doubt some will argue for high-tariff fixes, in some cases cutting back on environmental checks and spending to deliver these.

“Others will want the Government to dilute its proposed new nature-friendly farming legislation. They must not win.”

The boss of the largest conservation charity in the UK believes that “if we sacrifice the environmental progress we have made, everyone will suffer”.

The trust announced the closures of all of its stately homes, cafés and shops, including Blickling Hall in Norfolk, in March.

It later ramped up its coronavirus response by announcing its parks would close “to help restrict the spread”.

The Trust has, however, taken measures to ensure that people have not not lost their connection with nature, with sites of natural beauty remaining open “virtually”.

Among the sites the Trust runs in Norfolk are the Blicking Hall and Felbrigg Hall Estates, Sheringham Park and the Blakeney National Nature Reserve.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24