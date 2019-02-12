Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Apprenticeships are for everyone’ message as 61-year-old Falklands veteran takes on new challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:42 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 27 February 2019

Merv Hines at work at the Silverwood Child and Family Centre. Photo: NSFT

Merv Hines at work at the Silverwood Child and Family Centre. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

The word apprentice tends to conjure up images of fresh-faced youngsters.

Former Royal Marine Commando Merv Hines (front left) in the early 1980s at Portsmouth Harbour, before setting sail for Gibraltar. Photo: Merv HinesFormer Royal Marine Commando Merv Hines (front left) in the early 1980s at Portsmouth Harbour, before setting sail for Gibraltar. Photo: Merv Hines

But that is not the case for 61-year-old Falklands War veteran Merv Hines, who started in a role with the region’s mental health trust last May and is telling his story ahead of National Apprenticeship Week next week.

Mr Hines, an apprentice receptionist at the Silverwood Child and Family Centre at Northgate Hospital, Great Yarmouth, served as a Royal Marine Commando for 16 years.

But he struggled to find a job in recent years, and was knocked back around 100 times.

He said: “I’d read about the Equality Act somewhere so I knew I couldn’t be discriminated against on the grounds of age, but I was still surprised when I got it,” he said.

Luke Rivens, who completed an apprenticeship at NSFT. Photo: NSFTLuke Rivens, who completed an apprenticeship at NSFT. Photo: NSFT

“I love it, particularly interacting with people, and I enjoy the crowd I work with.

“I’ve also learnt so much. I’d worked in admin many years ago but my office skills had got rusty and I’ve picked up new, softer skills to help me deal better with people.”

In addition to being a receptionist, he spends four hours a week studying for his level two business administration apprenticeship and will take exams in maths and English before his apprenticeship finishes in mid-August.

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has around 180 apprentices and wants to encourage more people to apply for the roles.

Jane Stringer, NSFT apprenticeship lead, said: They offer an alternative pathway for people who do not want to go down the college or university route. Apprenticeships provide opportunities for people to learn while they earn and develop skills that will help them to progress and develop their careers.”

IT technician Luke Rivens is proof of the many career opportunities that can open up after completing an apprenticeship.

Since finishing an 18-month information and communication technologies (ICT) apprenticeship at NSFT in August 2016 after just eight months, Mr Rivens successfully applied for an ICT service desk post at Hellesdon Hospital and progressed further when he was appointed in January this year to his current job as an ICT field support technician, a role that takes him all over Norfolk to help colleagues with more difficult IT issues that cannot be resolved remotely over the phone.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Father found dead hours after going missing

Police confirmed body found in Attleborough is that of missing man Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father found dead hours after going missing

Police confirmed body found in Attleborough is that of missing man Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

JOIN US: Live from The Nest with Kensell – The PinkUn Norwich City Show #170

The PinkUn Show this week is a special - live from The Nest with a top panel including Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell.

Highly rated Norwich restaurant reopens as build-your-own drinks bar

Anna and Ben Eyre of B'nou Norwich, which has been transformed into a quirky bar, with design your own cocktails and a welcoming family vibe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family rushes to Thailand to be by their unconscious son’s side after tragic accident

Jordan Grimmer from Carlton Colville fell and hit his head while holidaying with friends. Picture: Contributed by the Grimmer Family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists