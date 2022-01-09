News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Government minister supports cutting Covid self-isolation to five days

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:01 AM January 9, 2022
Nadhim Zahawi in the House of Commons

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said bringing down the isolation period would be "more helpful". - Credit: PA

A government minister has become the first to back the reduction of the Covid self-isolation period from seven to five days.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said bringing down the number of days needed to isolate after testing positive would be "more helpful".

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Mr Zahawi said: "The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it's even more helpful."

Mr Zahawi added that he believed the UK is "witnessing the transition of the virus from pandemic to endemic".

His comments came after parents were urged to book jabs for their children as the number of official Covid deaths passed 150,000 in the UK.

Around half a million vaccination appointments are being made available online in England for the 12 to 15-year-olds during January, a senior doctor has said - with slots available at around 500 walk-in sites and 300 centres.

With the official Covid death total reached 150,057,  the UK is the seventh country to pass the milestone - following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

The news follows reports that universal free lateral flow tests could be scaled back.

The Sunday Times reported they could be limited to high-risk settings - such as care homes, hospitals and schools - and to people with symptoms.

An announcement could come within weeks and include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system.

The report has been disputed by government sources who say it is too early to say what will happen with free lateral flows.

The rapid tests were made available to everyone in England, including those without symptoms, in April.

