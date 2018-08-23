News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video shows step-by-step how heart attack patient is saved at Norwich hospital

person

Geraldine Scott

Published: 4:38 PM August 23, 2018    Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020
A still from the My Heart Will Go On video. Photo: NNUH

A still from the My Heart Will Go On video. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

An in-depth film has shown how NHS staff jump into action when a patient is brought to hospital after having a heart attack.

Called My Heart Will Go On, the video was produced by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's (NNUH) medical illustration department.

It shows medics receiving a call to alert them a patient, Malcolm Slaughter, will be arriving with a suspected heart attack.

It then shows the steps taken to inform family members, carry out tests, and treat Mr Slaughter.

But disaster strikes when the 75-year-old goes into cardiac arrest and the team rush to save his life.

You may also want to watch:

The video then shows Mr Slaughter, who was a real patient, seven months later, recovered.

A spokesman for NNUH said: 'Time is of the essence when a patient is rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  1. 4 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  2. 5 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

'Our cardiology department wanted to show the public what happens when a patient comes into NNUH with a heart attack and how a blocked artery is fixed in the cath lab.

'We hope this gives the public a valuable insight into the work of our cardiology team and how this procedure is carried out.

'We'd like to thank the patient, his family and the cardiology team for taking part in this project, which is one of three films funded by Norfolk Heart Trust.'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus