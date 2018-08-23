Video shows step-by-step how heart attack patient is saved at Norwich hospital

Published: 4:38 PM August 23, 2018 Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020

A still from the My Heart Will Go On video. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

An in-depth film has shown how NHS staff jump into action when a patient is brought to hospital after having a heart attack.

Called My Heart Will Go On, the video was produced by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's (NNUH) medical illustration department.

It shows medics receiving a call to alert them a patient, Malcolm Slaughter, will be arriving with a suspected heart attack.

It then shows the steps taken to inform family members, carry out tests, and treat Mr Slaughter.

But disaster strikes when the 75-year-old goes into cardiac arrest and the team rush to save his life.

The video then shows Mr Slaughter, who was a real patient, seven months later, recovered.

A spokesman for NNUH said: 'Time is of the essence when a patient is rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack.

'Our cardiology department wanted to show the public what happens when a patient comes into NNUH with a heart attack and how a blocked artery is fixed in the cath lab.

'We hope this gives the public a valuable insight into the work of our cardiology team and how this procedure is carried out.

'We'd like to thank the patient, his family and the cardiology team for taking part in this project, which is one of three films funded by Norfolk Heart Trust.'