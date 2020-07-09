Search

Advanced search

Is poor diet linked to falls for stroke patients?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 09 July 2020

UEA registered dietitian & Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology Professor Ailsa Welch, UEA research physiotherapist Dr Kath Mares, NNUH stroke consultant Dr Kneale Metcalf, UEA research dietitian Dr Lee Hooper, NNUH dietitians Emma Lines, Kris Howell, Eliza Tassone, Rachael Checkland, Amanda Branford. Picture: NNUH

UEA registered dietitian & Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology Professor Ailsa Welch, UEA research physiotherapist Dr Kath Mares, NNUH stroke consultant Dr Kneale Metcalf, UEA research dietitian Dr Lee Hooper, NNUH dietitians Emma Lines, Kris Howell, Eliza Tassone, Rachael Checkland, Amanda Branford. Picture: NNUH

Archant

More than £12,000 has been awarded to help reduce the number of falls for patients recovering from a stroke.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and University of East Anglia have launched a year-long research study to examine whether those who have suffered a stroke are more likely to have a subsequent fall due to their diet.

Eliza Tassone, part of the neurosciences team at NNUH, is working with dietitians Kris Howell, Emma Lines, Amanda Branford and Rachael Checkland, and stroke consultant Dr Kneale Metcalf, as well as UEA researchers, Physiotherapist Dr Kath Mares and Dietitians Dr Lee Hooper and Prof Ailsa Welch on the project, which received a £12,500 grant from NNUH research capability fund.

She said: “If we find out that poor nutritional status is associated with falls and fractures post-stroke, we’ll be able to provide patients with more targeted nutritional interventions and information to potentially reduce the incidence, preventing further hospital admissions and costs to the NHS.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Up to 1,600 jobs could go at Burger King

Burger King could see 1,600 job. Pic: Burger King