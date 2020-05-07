Last chance to contribute towards hospital ‘one of a kind’ art display

A final call has been made to crafters to help a Norfolk hospital celebrate the “heroic” efforts of its staff.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is aiming to create an art installation of personalised flags representing all 92 countries of its workforce.

The flags will go on display on Tuesday, May 12, to coincide with international celebrations of midwives and nurses.

So far sewers have made half of the flags. All flags need to be landscape and approximately 18 inches wide and 12 inches high, with ties on the two left corners to be fixed onto the display.

In addition, crafters are encouraged to personalise the flag through embroidery, appliqué or messages to express what NHS staff mean to them, but a hospital spokesperson said people should use recycled fabric rather than going out to buy materials.

To get involved or ask any questions, email ImprovementTeam@nnuh.nhs.uk or phone 01603 289946. The team will allocate one of the remaining flags at a level of difficulty sewers are comfortable with.

Flags should be sent ahead of the deadline of 12pm on Monday, May 11.