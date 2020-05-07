Search

Last chance to contribute towards hospital ‘one of a kind’ art display

PUBLISHED: 15:05 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 07 May 2020

An example of one of the flags that have been designed for the display. Picture: NNUH

An example of one of the flags that have been designed for the display. Picture: NNUH

A final call has been made to crafters to help a Norfolk hospital celebrate the “heroic” efforts of its staff.

A template of how the flag should be created. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is aiming to create an art installation of personalised flags representing all 92 countries of its workforce.

The flags will go on display on Tuesday, May 12, to coincide with international celebrations of midwives and nurses.

So far sewers have made half of the flags. All flags need to be landscape and approximately 18 inches wide and 12 inches high, with ties on the two left corners to be fixed onto the display.

Emily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne CrowleyEmily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne Crowley

In addition, crafters are encouraged to personalise the flag through embroidery, appliqué or messages to express what NHS staff mean to them, but a hospital spokesperson said people should use recycled fabric rather than going out to buy materials.

To get involved or ask any questions, email ImprovementTeam@nnuh.nhs.uk or phone 01603 289946. The team will allocate one of the remaining flags at a level of difficulty sewers are comfortable with.

Flags should be sent ahead of the deadline of 12pm on Monday, May 11.

